Sienna Gestion Purchases 16,119 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sienna Gestion increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

