Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 576,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

American International Group Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE AIG opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

