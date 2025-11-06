TD Cowen Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $70.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE:WMB opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,390 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

