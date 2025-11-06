Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $87.79 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.