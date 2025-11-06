OneAscent Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

OneAscent Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

SYK opened at $357.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.07. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

