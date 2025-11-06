Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RELY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.73 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,520. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $750,704.57. Following the sale, the director owned 3,654,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,696,348 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Remitly Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

