Regimen Wealth LLC Has $26.70 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Regimen Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

