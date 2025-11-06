Piper Sandler Raises Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $91.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 187,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,851.98. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $542,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,115,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,719,346.72. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

