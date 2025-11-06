Griffin Securities Forecasts Lower Earnings for Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Griffin Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $507.16 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.32 and a 200 day moving average of $490.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.