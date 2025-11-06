OneAscent Family Office LLC Raises Position in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF $OASC

OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC owned about 2.25% of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OASC. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 342,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 633,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 655.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OASC opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

