Contrasting Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Onfolio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million 0.90 $750,000.00 $0.10 25.00 Onfolio $7.86 million 0.74 -$1.77 million ($0.41) -2.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Online Vacation Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center 3.71% N/A N/A Onfolio -16.37% -38.18% -18.88%

Risk & Volatility

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onfolio has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Online Vacation Center and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00 Onfolio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Onfolio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

