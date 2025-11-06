Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Champion Homes has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Homes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Champion Homes by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

