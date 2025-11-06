Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $3.78 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

