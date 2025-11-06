Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $3.78 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

