Head to Head Contrast: Gaxos.ai (GXAI) & Its Peers

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gaxos.ai to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A -$3.42 million -1.70 Gaxos.ai Competitors $2.57 billion $19.42 million 13.10

Profitability

Gaxos.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48% Gaxos.ai Competitors -124.91% -62.95% -1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaxos.ai and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaxos.ai Competitors 514 2525 5368 160 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Gaxos.ai’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaxos.ai has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaxos.ai rivals beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

