Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.4%

LMT stock opened at $473.56 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

