Piper Sandler Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $60.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.0%
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after acquiring an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.