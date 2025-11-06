Piper Sandler Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $60.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,114,000 after acquiring an additional 898,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.