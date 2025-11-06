Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $24.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADNT. Cfra Research raised shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Adient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,101 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.