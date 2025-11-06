Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOMR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,372.64. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,801,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,308,547.50. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 42.5% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

