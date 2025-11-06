Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.