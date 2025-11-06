Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Middleby Q1 Earnings

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. Middleby has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Middleby by 30.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

