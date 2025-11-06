Delcath Systems Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of 173.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

