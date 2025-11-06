Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

