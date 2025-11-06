What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for ALGT Q1 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 25.1%

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 119.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

