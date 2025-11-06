Genuine Parts Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

