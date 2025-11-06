Northland Capmk Comments on Hut 8’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$66.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.66. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$80.38.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

