Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $62.14 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.