OneAscent Family Office LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

TT stock opened at $436.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.22 and a 200-day moving average of $421.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

