CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 393.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

