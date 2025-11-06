Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,841 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

