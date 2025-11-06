Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 10/22/2025.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BRO opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.