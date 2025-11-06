Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,383,000. Climber Capital SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Climber Capital SA now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

