Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in ASML by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,043.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $941.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

