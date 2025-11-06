Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after buying an additional 2,506,352 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VO opened at $288.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.