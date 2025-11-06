Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.65 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

