SouthState Corp Sells 877 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

