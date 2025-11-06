Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $250.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

