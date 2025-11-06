Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $16.40 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 208.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

