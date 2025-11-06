SouthState Corp Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $317.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.33.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

