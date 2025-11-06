SouthState Corp Sells 6,437 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.23. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

