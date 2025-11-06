1,065 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $250.26 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $713.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

