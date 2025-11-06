9,087 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

