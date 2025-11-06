DDFG Inc Purchases 2,001 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $494.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.