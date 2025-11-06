Fairway Financial LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fairway Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.6% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

