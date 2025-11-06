Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Lantheus by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 330.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

