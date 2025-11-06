Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.8 million. Mastercraft Boat also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.
Mastercraft Boat Stock Up 7.1%
MCFT stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.
Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Mastercraft Boat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Mastercraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercraft Boat
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.