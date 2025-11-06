Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.8 million. Mastercraft Boat also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Up 7.1%

MCFT stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

