NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Zacks reports. NTT had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion.

NTT Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. NTT has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

