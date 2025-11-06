NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Zacks reports. NTT had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion.
NTT Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. NTT has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
