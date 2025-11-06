Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

