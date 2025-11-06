Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,047 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $81,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $305.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.94 and its 200-day moving average is $305.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

