136,423 Shares in Linde PLC $LIN Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $418.23 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

