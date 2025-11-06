Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 15.1%

Shares of ZBH opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 537.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

